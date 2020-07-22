Global  
 

Powerful 7.8 earthquake rocks Alaska isles; tsunami warning canceled

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
An earthquake of the Alaska Peninsula triggered a tsunami warning for much of the coastal region of the state that was later called off.
