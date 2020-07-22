|
Powerful 7.8 earthquake rocks Alaska isles; tsunami warning canceled
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
An earthquake of the Alaska Peninsula triggered a tsunami warning for much of the coastal region of the state that was later called off.
