Coronavirus updates: US orders 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine candidate; US 'flying blind' with too little data from states

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The U.S. has been averaging more than 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily for multiple weeks, and some states are seeing hospitalization rates soar.
News video: UK Orders 90 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from Pfizer and Valneva

 The United Kingdom will receive 30 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine candidate, making it the partnership's first agreement with any government.

Some Vaccine Makers Say They Plan to Profit From Coronavirus Vaccine

 Moderna, which is receiving $483 million from the U.S. government, told lawmakers it would not sell its vaccine at cost. Pfizer has said it would also profit,..
German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Monday reported additional data from their experimental COVID-19 vaccine that showed it was safe and induced an immune response in patients. Fred Katayama reports.

Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from the Pfizer and BioNTech alliance and French group Valneva, the business ministry said on Monday. Ciara Lee reports

Pfizer, BioNTech surge after the US government orders 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine (PFE, BNTX)

Pfizer, BioNTech surge after the US government orders 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine (PFE, BNTX) · *Pfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday that the US government has placed an initial order for 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine.* · *Shares of...
Coronavirus vaccine key for Olympics go-ahead in 2021: Tokyo chief

 The development of a coronavirus vaccine or treatment will be key to allowing the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to open in a year's time.
Everything You Need to Know About Operation Warp Speed's Coronavirus Vaccine Accelerator

 The U.S. government is pouring money into coronavirus vaccine development, and a handful of companies are cashing in.
