|
Coronavirus updates: US orders 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine candidate; US 'flying blind' with too little data from states
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The U.S. has been averaging more than 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily for multiple weeks, and some states are seeing hospitalization rates soar.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pfizer American multinational pharmaceutical corporation
Some Vaccine Makers Say They Plan to Profit From Coronavirus VaccineModerna, which is receiving $483 million from the U.S. government, told lawmakers it would not sell its vaccine at cost. Pfizer has said it would also profit,..
NYTimes.com
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shows promise
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48Published
Britain signs vaccine deals for 90mln doses
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this