prsng RT @Techmeme: Slack files EU antitrust complaint against Microsoft, accusing it of unfairly bundling its rival app Teams with its Office 36… 4 seconds ago

Aaron Tilley Microsoft is getting pulled into the big tech antitrust debate with Slack filing a complaint against the company in… https://t.co/R4pvprNLqn 14 seconds ago

Sparto Athletic Geek RT @FT: Slack files EU antitrust complaint against Microsoft https://t.co/TTYCf7f6Cl 25 seconds ago

City A.M. BREAKING: Slack files EU antitrust complaint against collaboration rival Microsoft https://t.co/0J6JJShd1f https://t.co/Pb1cYK2ip9 36 seconds ago

ℰｖａgℯℓ lｓt ℴℱ t ℏℯ sℴǜ ℓ ℘ℴℯt℟ｙ ḿaｎ Slack Files EU Antitrust Complaint Against Microsoft https://t.co/N0sIPG4u6o 44 seconds ago

Belinha De Abreu, PhD. Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint in the European Union over its push into workplace-collaboration software https://t.co/IRDh5ZlGlw 1 minute ago

MarketScreener.com Slack Technologies : Files EU Antitrust Complaint Against Microsoft #SlackTechnologies #Stock #MarketScreener… https://t.co/ibx7rj8VLZ 2 minutes ago