Ask Marina: How should older adults navigate dating apps? Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The online dating scene is tough. One older reader writes in to say she hasn't had much success with Match.com. Does Marina have advice on how to increase her odds? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Buddhism Show Ask Marina: How should older adults navigate dating apps? - Seattle Times https://t.co/kp41NRwOTO 41 seconds ago