You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 80 Percent of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Have Symptoms for Months, Study Says



80 Percent of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Have Symptoms for Months, Study Says The analysis, which observed 143 people in Italy, can be found in the 'Journal of the American Medical Association.'.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:24 Published 2 weeks ago These are the major life moments each generation looks forward to



Seven in 10 worry poor health will limit their life experiences- and Gen Z are more concerned than boomers, according to a new survey.The survey of 2,000 adults in the U.S. split evenly from Gen Z to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago UK children's hospital study reports surge in domestic child abuse during pandemic



There has been a surge in domestic child abuse during the coronavirus pandemic, suggests the experience of one specialist UK children's hospital.The study was published in the journal Archives of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this