Shekhar Kapur confident 'Paani' will get made one day, will dedicate it to Sushant Singh Rajput Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Shekhar Kapur dedicates 'Paani' to Sushant Singh Rajput. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this