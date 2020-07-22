Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Shekhar Kapur confident 'Paani' will get made one day, will dedicate it to Sushant Singh Rajput
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Shekhar Kapur confident 'Paani' will get made one day, will dedicate it to Sushant Singh Rajput
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
Shekhar Kapur dedicates 'Paani' to Sushant Singh Rajput.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Portland, Oregon
European Union
Chicago
Premier League
Watford F.C.
Singapore
California
Hong Kong
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tsunami Warning
Powerful 7 8
Pfizer
Revenge
Nobel Prize Banquet
Kim Kardashian
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial
Schumer calls Portland crackdown ‘despicable’
Relief in Italy and Greece after EU coronavirus recovery deal
Gunmen trade fire outside Chicago funeral: police