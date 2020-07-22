California surpasses New York state in confirmed virus cases Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. John’s Hopkins University data showed Wednesday that California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York. However, New York’s 72,302 deaths are by far the highest total in the country and nine […] 👓 View full article

