Another Fort Hood soldier has been found dead. It's at least the fourth death this year.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, is one of at least four Fort Hood soldiers whose bodies were found near the post this year.
News video: Body Of Fort Hood Soldier Found Near Base; 3rd Death This Month

 U.S. Army officials on Tuesday said that the body of a Fort Hood solider was found near the Texas army base, marking the third time in a month that a Fort Hood soldier’s body has been discovered. Katie Johnston reports.

Vanessa Guillén: family feels sidelined in inquiry into soldier's killing, sister says

 Mayra Guillén has said she believes the US army is “following their own agenda” as it investigates the circumstances that led to the death of her sister,..
Vanessa Guillen's killing at Fort Hood leaves family grieving, grasping for clues

 The Army's account of how Guillen died remains riddled with holes that investigators refuse to clarify, her family's lawyer says.
Milley, Esper push review of Confederacy symbols [Video]

Milley, Esper push review of Confederacy symbols

The top U.S. general said on Thursday that the military had to take a "hard look" at symbols of the Confederacy, including the names of bases, and said he had recommended a commission to look at the issue. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base [Video]

Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base

According to Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked. CNN reports that attorney Natalie Khawam said Vanessa's family learned these details during a meeting with Army investigators on Wednesday night. Guillen's killer reportedly moved and transported her body from the military installation after the incident. On Thursday, officials announced that Spc.

Fort Bragg soldier's mysterious death [Video]

Fort Bragg soldier's mysterious death

The family of another US soldier is demanding answers after he was found brutally murdered days after going on a camping trip with other Fort Bragg soldiers. Investigators say 21 year old Enrique..

March for Vanessa Guillen [Video]

March for Vanessa Guillen

March for Vanessa Guillen, the soldier murdered at Fort Hood.

Group Turns Out To Call For Justice For Soldier Vanessa Guillén [Video]

Group Turns Out To Call For Justice For Soldier Vanessa Guillén

There was a show of support Thursday night for a Fort Hood soldier whom officials say was killed by a fellow Army specialist from the south suburbs.

Third Fort Hood soldier found dead near Texas Army base within past month

 Another soldier has been found dead near Fort Hood, the third body of a soldier to be discovered near the U.S. Army base in Texas within the past month.
Civilian searcher says Army overlooked evidence after Vanessa Guillen's death

 Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old soldier, disappeared from Fort Hood in Texas on April 22, sparking a search and international attention.  
Woman pleads not guilty to charges in Texas soldier’s death

 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 22-year-old woman accused of helping hide the body of a slain Texas soldier pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges related to the crime....
