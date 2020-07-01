Global  
 

Happy Birthday, Prince George! See photos of the young royal through the years

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Watch Prince George of Cambridge grow.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday

Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday 01:13

 Prince George looks every inch the happy royal in two new photographs released to mark his seventh birthday.With his blond locks and gap-toothed smile, the future king is growing up fast in the pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince George of Cambridge Prince George of Cambridge British prince; Son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George Celebrates His Seventh Birthday [Video]

Prince George Celebrates His Seventh Birthday

With Prince George celebrating his seventh birthday today, we take a look back at some of his cutest moments. From his first overseas royal tour in Australia to his first day of school, he's certainly grown up fast. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:23
Five adorable things you should know about Prince George [Video]

Five adorable things you should know about Prince George

Here are five adorable things you should know about Prince George: the eldest child of Prince William and Duchess Catherine.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:24

Kate Middleton and William share new snaps of Prince George to mark his seventh birthday

 The snaps, taken earlier this month by his mother Kate Middleton, were issued by Kensington Palace late on Tuesday. William and Kate’s three children are..
WorldNews

Prince George turns 7! Duchess Kate shares new photos of the young royal

 Does it seem as if Prince George is growing up fast? The third-in-line to the throne turns 7 on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Kate Middleton Admits Prince Louis Has Struggled With This One Specific Thing During the Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Kate Middleton Admits Prince Louis Has Struggled With This One Specific Thing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Kate Middleton admitted that Prince Louis may be too young to understand social distancing guidelines because he “wants to cuddle everything” during a special appearance on BBC Breakfast...

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58
Cambridges visit Norfolk hospital to mark NHS birthday [Video]

Cambridges visit Norfolk hospital to mark NHS birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited a hospital in Norfolk to mark the NHS’s birthday.William and Kate met staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, 72 years to the day since..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57
Princess Diana As A Mom [Video]

Princess Diana As A Mom

Princess Diana is perhaps best known for her roles as a humanitarian, style icon and mother. It was the latter role that made her particularly relatable to people around the world. The Prince and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33

Happy Birthday, Prince George! See photos of the young royal through the years

 Watch Prince George of Cambridge grow.
USATODAY.com


