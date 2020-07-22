Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama joins Joe Biden in campaign video critical of President Trump's handling of coronavirus

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The video of Barack Obama joining Joe Biden to criticize President Donald Trump is the latest clash between candidates who can't appear in person.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Facebook investigates misleading Trump post using Ukraine photo

 The US president posts an ad purporting to show violence in the US - but the image is from Ukraine.
BBC News

Biden vs. Trump: Live 2020 Election Updates

 President Trump tweaked his message on the virus as he continued to slip in polls. Twitter cracked down on the conspiracy theory QAnon.
NYTimes.com
Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better [Video]

Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

"It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better," Trump said at his first briefing on the virus in three months.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:35Published

Trump is occupying Portland to look tough and beat Biden. It's not about public safety.

 Someone who cared about safe cities would try to bring calm to chaos. Trump is doing the opposite to bolster his law-and-order reelection campaign.
USATODAY.com

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Obama: Dodd-Frank act protected people on 'Main Street' [Video]

Obama: Dodd-Frank act protected people on 'Main Street'

On the 10th anniversary of the Dodd-Frank Act, which former President Barack Obama's administration helped enact in his first term, Obama on Tuesday said the act protected Americans from being devastated by Wall Street "ever again."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Climate change is actually pretty easy to solve — even easier than Joe Biden thinks

 A crisis, as President Barack Obama’s chief of staff Rahm Emanuel said, is a terrible thing to waste. And the message behind Democratic presidential nominee..
WorldNews

Recovery from Covid-19 will be threatened if we don't learn to control big tech

 Last Wednesday, Twitter suffered the biggest hacking attack in its history. A scammer got into its system, probably by hacking the account of someone working in..
WorldNews
John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero [Video]

John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero

[NFA] John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics for 60 years. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden to Unveil $775 Billion 'Caregiving' Plan for Young Kids and Older Adults [Video]

Biden to Unveil $775 Billion 'Caregiving' Plan for Young Kids and Older Adults

Its focus includes affordable childcare and an expansion of care for older Americans and Americans with disabilities.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Facebook Labeling Posts From Trump, Biden [Video]

Facebook Labeling Posts From Trump, Biden

After President Donald Trump posted an unfounded claim to Facebook on Tuesday that mail-in voting could lead to a "corrupt election," the social network slapped a label on it. But the label did not attempt to fact-check the post as true or false. Instead, it directed users to a government website to learn more about how to vote.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Related videos from verified sources

Former Pres. Obama and Joe Biden Sit Down for a Socially Distanced Conversation [Video]

Former Pres. Obama and Joe Biden Sit Down for a Socially Distanced Conversation

Former President Obama and Vice President Biden are back together again for a social distant sit down conversation. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published
President Trump Says Pandemic Will "Probably" Get Worse Before It Gets Better [Video]

President Trump Says Pandemic Will "Probably" Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Laura Podesta reports during a White House briefing, Trump said wearing a mask will have an impact.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published
India next to US in COVID testing: Donald Trump [Video]

India next to US in COVID testing: Donald Trump

The United States (US) is leading the world in terms of COVID-19 testing and India is at second position, said President Donald Trump in a press conference. He said, "We are leading the world in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published

Tweets about this

CindersmomSD

Shelli M. Vallis RT @FatherTim: The fact that both John Lewis and Rush Limbaugh have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, is a travesty. Freedom Figh… 49 minutes ago

Regular_Naz

Regular Naz RT @GrassRoutesPod: In 2011, John Lewis received the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, after more than 50… 20 hours ago

GrassRoutesPod

Grass Routes Podcast In 2011, John Lewis received the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, after more tha… https://t.co/eczdpDm9f1 1 day ago

bob_vanderhoeve

Bob VANDERHOEVEN RT @bob_vanderhoeve: @USAmbDRC Rep. John Lewis received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. This is what @BarackObama Barack Obama s… 1 day ago

bob_vanderhoeve

Bob VANDERHOEVEN @USAmbDRC Rep. John Lewis received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. This is what @BarackObama Barack Obam… https://t.co/KmEilMKiFs 1 day ago

jpdownbreeze1

John Michael RT @usatodayDC: Obama praised Lewis, who he addressed as the "conscience of the United States Congress," for his courage and unwavering com… 1 day ago

POVnow

POVnow On Friday, Rep. John Lewis from Georgia passed away. He was a member of the Demo party and played a big part in th… https://t.co/50WomBs2lp 2 days ago

LadyGloriousjax

Glorious Johnson RT @thecrisismag: 🏅.@RepJohnLewis received numerous awards, including the @NAACP Spingarn Medal, the #JFK Profile in Courage Award and the… 2 days ago