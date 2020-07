2 more ex-Wirecard managers arrested, ex-CEO back in custody Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Two more former executives at bankrupt German payment company Wirecard were arrested on Wednesday in the fraud scandal that brought down the one-time tech star and its former CEO was taken back into custody after the case against him was expanded, prosecutors said. The former Wirecard managers are suspected of defrauding investors […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 2 more ex-Wirecard managers arrested, ex-CEO back in custody BERLIN (AP) — Two more former executives at bankrupt German payment company Wirecard were arrested on Wednesday in the fraud scandal that brought down the...

SeattlePI.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this