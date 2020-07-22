|
Koenning out as WVU coordinator after player accusations
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has parted ways with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning a month after a player alleged the assistant coach made a series of insensitive remarks, including against Hispanics. The school announced Koenning’s departure by mutual agreement, which athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement Wednesday was “in the best interest […]
