Charlotte FC announced as name for new MLS team

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte’s new Major League Soccer team is following the sport’s traditional European and South American style of having just the city name and no formal nickname. The team, scheduled to start play in 2022, will be known as Charlotte FC. Other plain old FCs in the league include Cincinnati, Dallas, Los […]
The Washington Red Tails is a front runner for the new name of the NFL's Redskins. But many of the 8 surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen that formed the Red Tails don't quite see this as an honor...