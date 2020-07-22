Global  
 

Charlotte FC announced as name for new MLS team

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 July 2020
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte’s new Major League Soccer team is following the sport’s traditional European and South American style of having just the city name and no formal nickname. The team, scheduled to start play in 2022, will be known as Charlotte FC. Other plain old FCs in the league include Cincinnati, Dallas, Los […]
