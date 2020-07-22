Global  
 

Kim Kardashian West addresses husband Kanye West's mental health

BBC News Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The TV personality discusses her husband's bi-polar disorder, following a string of erratic tweets.
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Kanye West: I've tried to divorce Kim Kardashian West

 According to Kanye West, he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian West for two years.

Kanye Has Twitter Meltdown [Video]

On Tuesday, Kanye West had a Twitter meltdown. Friends and family are worried about his mental health after West slammed his wife, Kim Kardashian and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. In one tweet West Slammed Kim for meeting rapper Meek Mill in a hotel to discuss 'prison reform.' West said that meeting prompted him to seek a divorce from Kim. West called Kris Jenner Kris-Jong-Uhn. Kanye also said he was worth over $5-billion, an unsubstantiated sum.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:51Published

Kim Kardashian speaks out about Kanye West's mental health, asks for 'compassion and empathy'

 Kim Kardashian spoke out on the importance of caring for those with mental illness amid her husband Kanye West's public battle with bipolar disorder.
USATODAY.com
Kanye West claims he's been 'trying to divorce Kim Kardashian' since 2018 [Video]

Kanye West has claimed he's been "trying to divorce" his wife Kim Kardashian since 2018.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Kim Kardashian West 'deeply upset' as Kanye West 'crosses a line' with comments on private life [Video]

Kim Kardashian West feels Kanye West has "crossed a line" by airing their "private family matters" during a presidential campaign rally.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:04Published

Dave Chappelle jets off to support Kanye West following Twitter meltdown [Video]

Comedian Dave Chappelle has flown to join Kanye West after the bipolar rap star stunned followers with a bizarre Twitter rant aimed at his wife and her family on Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Halsey urges fans not to ridicule Kanye West amid mental health concerns [Video]

Halsey has asked her fans to "offer silence" to Kanye West if they can't show compassion amid concerns he's having a manic episode as part of his bipolar disorder.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Sharon Osbourne thinks that Kanye West has lost sense of reality [Video]

Sharon Osbourne believes Kanye West has "lost all sense of reality", after he made controversial comments about abortion and accused his wife Kim Kardashian West of "trying to lock him up".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published

Kim Kardashian West Goes to Bat for Kanye, Acknowledges Bipolar Episode

 Kim Kardashian's jumping to the defense of her husband, Kanye West, publicly acknowledging he's in the middle of a serious mental health issue ... which has...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Independent

Halsey & More Celebs Speak Out About Mental Health After Kanye West's Tweets

 Halsey is one of quite a few celebs who are saying that jokes shouldn’t be made after Kanye West‘s alarming tweets - TooFab Alex Trebek wants this celeb to...
Just Jared Jr

Kanye West Mental Breakdown: Rapper in Tears Admitting He "Almost Killed" Daughter North

Kanye West Mental Breakdown: Rapper in Tears Admitting He Almost Killed Daughter North After making an explosive declaration that he will run for president of the United States, Kanye West had a mental breakdown divulged that he 'almost killed'...
HNGN


