Kim Kardashian West addresses husband Kanye West's mental health

Kanye Has Twitter Meltdown



On Tuesday, Kanye West had a Twitter meltdown. Friends and family are worried about his mental health after West slammed his wife, Kim Kardashian and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. In one tweet West Slammed Kim for meeting rapper Meek Mill in a hotel to discuss 'prison reform.' West said that meeting prompted him to seek a divorce from Kim. West called Kris Jenner Kris-Jong-Uhn. Kanye also said he was worth over $5-billion, an unsubstantiated sum.

