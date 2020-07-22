Ohio Dems want nuclear bailout law repealed as scandal grows
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A nuclear plant bailout law should be repealed immediately, Democratic members of the Ohio House announced Wednesday as a bribery scandal involving one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers unfolded over the law’s passage. The announcement came a day after Larry Householder, the Republican speaker of the Ohio House, and four […]
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four of his associates have been arrested in relation to a scheme involving at least $61 million passed through an organization controlled by Householder for the purpose of passing a $1.5 billion taxpayer bailout to FirstEnergy.