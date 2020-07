GG's secretary promises to improve work environment following allegations of verbal abuse at Rideau Hall Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette's secretary has sent a memo to Rideau Hall employees promising to improve the working environment following reports of a toxic climate within the Governor General's office. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this