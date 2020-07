'Black Forest Rambo' hid in ditches with letter to his family Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A man who sparked a five-day police hunt in Germany's Black Forest tried to avoid detection by hiding in ditches and holes. Further details have emerged of Yves R.'s five days on the run from police. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this