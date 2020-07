2 boys saved when caught in falls in French apartment fire Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

PARIS (AP) — Two young brothers were saved from an apartment fire in the southeastern French city of Grenoble when they dropped about 10 meters (33 feet) from a window and were caught by people below. The two, aged 10 and 3, were unharmed by the fall Tuesday but might have suffered from smoke inhalation, […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this