Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Narendra Modi invites U.S. firms to invest in India

Hindu Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
“India offers a perfect combination of openness, opportunities and options,” the Prime Minister says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India emerging as land of opportunities: PM Modi at India Ideas Summit

India emerging as land of opportunities: PM Modi at India Ideas Summit 01:26

 While addressing at the 45th US-India Business Council's 'India Ideas Summit' on July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "During the last six years, we have made many efforts to make our economy more open and reform oriented." "Reforms have ensured increased 'competitiveness', enhanced...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo [Video]

India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo

United States invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the next G7 Summit. "We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next G7 Summit, where we will advance the international prosperity..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on August 5 [Video]

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on August 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on August 5. To ensure social distancing at the programme, the temple Trust said there won't be over 200 people including..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:20Published
'Don't have to wait for vaccine': WHO chief on controlling Covid pandemic [Video]

'Don't have to wait for vaccine': WHO chief on controlling Covid pandemic

Director General of the World Health Organisation spoke on controlling the Covid-19 pandemic with various measures as efforts to develop a vaccine continue. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that strong..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:57Published

Tweets about this