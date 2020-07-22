|
Canadian court invalidates asylum agreement with the US
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
A Canadian court Wednesday invalidated the country’s Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States, ruling elements of the law violate Canadian constitutional guarantees of life, liberty and security. But Federal Court Justice Ann Marie McDonald delayed the implementation of her decision six months. “I conclude that the provisions enacting the (safe third country agreement) […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this