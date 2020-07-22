Global  
 

Canadian court invalidates asylum agreement with the US

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
A Canadian court Wednesday invalidated the country’s Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States, ruling elements of the law violate Canadian constitutional guarantees of life, liberty and security. But Federal Court Justice Ann Marie McDonald delayed the implementation of her decision six months. “I conclude that the provisions enacting the (safe third country agreement) […]
