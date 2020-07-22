Global  
 

Civil rights icon Charles Evers, brother of Medgar Evers, dies at the age of 97

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Charles Evers, brother of civil rights icon Medgar Evers, has died at the age of 97. He was surrounded by family at his Rankin County home.
News video: Maryland Lawmakers, Leaders Pay Tribute To Late Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

Maryland Lawmakers, Leaders Pay Tribute To Late Civil Rights Icon John Lewis 01:36

 Tributes from Maryland lawmakers and leaders continue to pour in for civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat who died Friday at the age of 80.

Charles Evers, Businessman and Civil Rights Leader, Dies at 97

 Galvanized by the assassination of his brother, Medgar, he helped transform Mississippi politics, running for Congress, becoming a mayor and gaining wide..
Charles Evers, brother of Medgar Evers and civil rights icon, dies

 Charles Evers took over his brother's' role as field secretary for the Mississippi NAACP after Medgar Evers was killed in 1963.
 
Charles Evers: The civil rights activist's life and career in pictures

 Charles Evers, brother to fellow civil rights icon Medgar Evers, has died at age 97.
 
Charles Evers passes away at age 97 [Video]

Charles Evers passes away at age 97

A brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers and a longtime figure in Mississippi state politics has passed away today.

Coworkers, family friends, listeners remember Charles Evers [Video]

Coworkers, family friends, listeners remember Charles Evers

Evers was a friend to more than presidents, celebrities and a heavyweight boxing legend. He knew all kinds of people, the famous and not-so-famous.

Local artists create mural featuring Civil Rights Icon John Lewis [Video]

Local artists create mural featuring Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

As the nation continues to mourn the loss of Civil Rights Icon John Lewis, local Bay St. Louis artists are honoring his contribution to the Civil Rights movement with a mural.

