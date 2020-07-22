Stone tools suggest earlier human presence in North America – study

From Top To Tail, Witch Hazel Is Nature's Gift To Skin Care



Ten years ago, toners were notorious for being too harsh on the skin. So much so, in fact, that dermatologists often discouraged their use. But according to Allure, toners, essences, and face mists now contain gentler ingredients that aren't so rough on the complexion. Witch hazel is a botanical extract derived from a flowering plant found in North America and Japan. It has a number of skin benefits including being soothing, acting as an anti-inflammatory, and having antioxidant properties.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45 Published on January 1, 1970