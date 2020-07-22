Global  
 

Amber Heard accuses Depp of throwing bottles like ‘grenades’

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Amber Heard accuses Depp of throwing bottles like ‘grenades’LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard alleged in a British court on Wednesday that her ex-husband Johnny Depp threw “30 or so bottles” at her as if they were “grenades or bombs” during a drunken and frenzied assault in Australia in March 2015 that also saw him accidentally sever part of his finger. Taking to the witness box for a third day at the High Court in London during Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid, the actress refuted his allegation that it was she who lost her temper and that she had injured him. Heard has described her stay in Australia with Depp as akin to a “three-day hostage situation,” during which Depp was “completely out of his mind and out of control”...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Depp and Heard in court on third week of libel case

Depp and Heard in court on third week of libel case 00:58

 Actor Johnny Depp arrived at London's High Court on Monday (July 20) to hear the testimony of his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, on the tenth day of his libel case against The Sun.

