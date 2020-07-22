Global  
 

US signs contract with Pfizer for Covid-19 vaccine doses

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
US signs contract with Pfizer for Covid-19 vaccine dosesHealth and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced on Wednesday that the US has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop. The US could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement, Azar said. Now those would, of course, have...
 The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer's and German biotech firm BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies said on Wednesday. Fred Katayama reports.

Alex Azar Alex Azar American politician


Pfizer Pfizer American multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Coronavirus updates: US orders 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine candidate; US 'flying blind' with too little data from states

 The U.S. has been averaging more than 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily for multiple weeks, and some states are seeing hospitalization rates soar.
UK Orders 90 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from Pfizer and Valneva [Video]

UK Orders 90 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses from Pfizer and Valneva

The United Kingdom will receive 30 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine candidate, making it the partnership's first agreement with any government.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Zimbabwe imposes curfew to tackle COVID-19 [Video]

Zimbabwe imposes curfew to tackle COVID-19

But the opposition says the new steps are linked to anti-government protests planned for next week.

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 10,576 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 10,576 new cases

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,92,915 on July 22. Total active cases reached 4,11,133 and death toll has reached 28,732 today. Maharashtra reported 10,576 new COVID-19 cases and 280 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,37,607 including 1,87,769 recovered and 12,556 deaths. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 5 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total number of cases to 2,507 out of which 141 cases are active. Tamil Nadu reports 74 deaths and 5,849 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 51,765 and 2,700 deaths. 1227 COVID-19 positive cases, 1532 recovered/discharged/migrated and 29 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,26,323 including 1,07,650 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,719 deaths.

Jharkhand BJP MLA C P Singh tests positive for Covid-19

 Jharkhand BJP MLA C P Singh on Wednesday said he has been infected by coronavirus. In a tweet, the former state minister said he tested positive for Covid-19 and..
10-day lockdown announced in Bhopal from July 24 [Video]

10-day lockdown announced in Bhopal from July 24

While addressing the media in Bhopal on July 22, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra spoke on imposing complete lockdown in Bhopal. He said, "Lockdown to be imposed in Bhopal for 10 days from 08:00 pm on July 24. It will be a complete lockdown in the city as the number of cases is rising." There are over 7,080 active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh.

Moment Of Truth Is Now For COVID And Economic Relief – OpEd

Moment Of Truth Is Now For COVID And Economic Relief – OpEd The US Senate returned to work this week after a two-week vacation during which COVID-19 exploded and the economy imploded. The moment of truth has now arrived....
As young people come out of lockdown, Canada is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases

 Young people coming out of lockdown in summer and socializing in big groups, private parties and bars, are behind the recent spikes in COVID cases across the...
Thailand: Optimism In Deep South Despite Spike In Violence And Covid Crisis – Analysis

Thailand: Optimism In Deep South Despite Spike In Violence And Covid Crisis – Analysis Despite an intensive outbreak of Covid-19 infection clusters within the Thai Deep South, and a sudden spike in violent attacks by separatists, the region...
