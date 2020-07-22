|
US signs contract with Pfizer for Covid-19 vaccine doses
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced on Wednesday that the US has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop. The US could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement, Azar said. Now those would, of course, have...
Alex Azar American politician
Pfizer American multinational pharmaceutical corporation
