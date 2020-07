Sale ends on a low note for ‘American Idol’ alum Adam Lambert Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Lambert has has his modern home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.92 million, or $75,000 shy of what he paid for the place in 2014. 👓 View full article

0

