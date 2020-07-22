Global  
 

Washington state expected to get millions more for parks, forests as Congress approves conservation bill

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Congress OKs permanent allocation of $900 million a year for Land and Water Conservation Fund, ending years long struggle to sustain the popular, national program. The legislation also provides $9.5 billion over five years to fix crumbling infrastructure at America's national parks and other public lands.
