Betts gets $365M, 12-year deal with Dodgers through 2032 Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers struck baseball's first big-money deal since the coronavirus pandemic decimated the sport's economics, a $365 million, 12-year contract on Wednesday through 2032 that removes the top offensive player from next offseason's free-agent class. The outfielder, who turns 28 in October, was acquired by the