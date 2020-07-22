|
Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark first league title for 30 years
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield to mark the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
Jordan Henderson English association football player
'It makes it even more special' - Henderson joy at receiving trophy from DalglishLiverpool captain Jordan Henderson says receiving the Premier League trophy from Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish "makes it even more special".
BBC News
Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Tackling, sparring allowed in next stage for Britain's elite athletes
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:03Published
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea: Champions win thriller before receiving trophyLiverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds' 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ends.
BBC News
Liverpool beat Chelsea in cracker before receiving Premier League trophyLiverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds' 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ends.
BBC News
Liverpool fans gather to celebrate Premier League trophy presentation despite club warningsKenny Dalglish will present the trophy - the first time the Reds have won the title in 30 years.
BBC News
Liverpool FC: Fans gather ahead of Premier League trophy presentationKenny Dalglish will present the trophy - the first time the Reds have won the title in 30 years.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
West Bromwich Albion promoted to Premier League after 2-2 draw with QPRWest Bromwich Albion are promoted to the Premier League despite being held to a draw by QPR at The Hawthorns.
BBC News
Spion Kop (stadiums) the colloquial for a number of sports terraces and stands, originally from their resemblance to the hill
Liverpool to lift trophy in special ceremony on the KopLiverpool will lift the Premier League trophy in a special ceremony on the Kop following next Wednesday's fixture with Chelsea.
BBC News
Anfield Football stadium, home of Liverpool F.C.
Liverpool FC: Players will not appear outside AnfieldRumours that Liverpool players would appear with the Premier League trophy are false, police say.
BBC News
Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:32Published
Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Jurgen Klopp: 'Lifting the Premier League trophy will be like Christmas'Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says being able to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday will be "like Christmas".
BBC News
