Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark first league title for 30 years

KNally RT @SkySportsNews: "Drink what you want, but you have to prepare for a party I don't know when!" 🍾 Jurgen Klopp reacts after lifting the P… 2 seconds ago Liam RT @SkySportsPL: 🏆 World champions 🏆 European champions 🏆 Champions of England "Drink what you want, but you have to prepare for a party I… 3 seconds ago Matthew Justin RT @AnfieldWatch: Jurgen Klopp reacts after lifting the Premier League trophy! 👑 “Drink what you want, but you have to prepare for a party… 45 seconds ago Klef RT @SkySportsPL: #LFC manager Jurgen Klopp says lifting the Premier League trophy in The Kop at Anfield will be the most special moment of… 51 seconds ago