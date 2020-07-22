Global  
 

Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark first league title for 30 years

BBC News Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield to mark the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Liverpool lift Premier League trophy for first time

Liverpool lift Premier League trophy for first time 02:24

 Liverpool have lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time after waiting 30 years to win a league title.

'It makes it even more special' - Henderson joy at receiving trophy from Dalglish

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says receiving the Premier League trophy from Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish "makes it even more special".
BBC News
Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon' [Video]

Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that captain Jordan Henderson will be out for the remainder of the season, but will be back in time for the next campaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record [Video]

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Jurgen Klopp insists he cannot afford to start thinking about smashing the Premier League points record after Liverpool ground out a battling 3-1 win at Brighton.Mohamed Salah’s double and a fine strike from captain Jordan Henderson earned the runaway champions a 30th top-flight victory of a remarkable season.The Reds require a further nine points from fixtures against Burnley, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle to surpass the 100 points Manchester City accrued two seasons ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Tackling, sparring allowed in next stage for Britain's elite athletes [Video]

Tackling, sparring allowed in next stage for Britain's elite athletes

Soccer players will be able to tackle in close-contact training, and boxers spar with partners, as Britain's elite athletes take next step in returning to live sport

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:03Published

Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea: Champions win thriller before receiving trophy

 Liverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds' 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ends.
BBC News

Liverpool beat Chelsea in cracker before receiving Premier League trophy

 Liverpool beat Chelsea in a eight-goal thriller on the night the Reds' 30-year wait to get their hands on the English top-flight trophy ends.
BBC News

Liverpool fans gather to celebrate Premier League trophy presentation despite club warnings

 Kenny Dalglish will present the trophy - the first time the Reds have won the title in 30 years.
BBC News

Liverpool FC: Fans gather ahead of Premier League trophy presentation

 Kenny Dalglish will present the trophy - the first time the Reds have won the title in 30 years.
BBC News

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish [Video]

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at claiming a return to the Champions League.United will be able to secure fourth place in the league so long as they claim a point in the final game of the season against Leicester on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

West Bromwich Albion promoted to Premier League after 2-2 draw with QPR

 West Bromwich Albion are promoted to the Premier League despite being held to a draw by QPR at The Hawthorns.
BBC News

Liverpool to lift trophy in special ceremony on the Kop

 Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy in a special ceremony on the Kop following next Wednesday's fixture with Chelsea.
BBC News

Liverpool FC: Players will not appear outside Anfield

 Rumours that Liverpool players would appear with the Premier League trophy are false, police say.
BBC News
Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations [Video]

Liverpool fans urged not to repeat Anfield celebrations

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP SPEAKING AT VIRTUAL NEWS CONFERENCE, MERSEYSIDE POLICE CHIEF CONSTABLE ANDY COOKE ALSO SPEAKING, RECENT FOOTAGE OF ANFIELD

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:32Published
Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's clash against Chelsea at Anfield as the champions ready themselves to lift the Premier League trophy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Jurgen Klopp: 'Lifting the Premier League trophy will be like Christmas'

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says being able to lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday will be "like Christmas".
BBC News

Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy [Video]

Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy for the first time in the club's history.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:16Published
Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference [Video]

Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Mikel Arteta says it "has to hurt" after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa confirmed the club would finish outside the top six.Arsenal failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them beat..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Hayden Mullins post-match press conference [Video]

Hayden Mullins post-match press conference

Credit: Watford FC. Watford interim boss Hayden Mullins speaks to the press following his team's 0-4 defeat to Man City in the Premier League.A first-half brace from Raheem Sterling and goals after the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark first league title for 30 years

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield to mark the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
BBC News

Liverpool fans let off fireworks outside Anfield to celebrate Premier League trophy lift as thousands ignore police advice

 Thousand of Liverpool fans ignored pleas from police and the club to gather outside Anfield to celebrate their title success on Wednesday night. As the Reds...
talkSPORT

Liverpool to get personal touch from Kenny Dalglish during trophy lift

Liverpool to get personal touch from Kenny Dalglish during trophy lift Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy for the first time after their clash against Chelsea at Anfield next week - and club chiefs have called on one of...
Daily Star


