Donald Trump announces a 'surge' of federal law officers in Chicago to work with the city on crime problem

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
President Trump, struggling against Democrat Joe Biden, announced a federal 'surge' to Chicago at an event devoted to the theme of 'law and order.'
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Mayor De Blasio Says He'll Fight To Keep Federal Law Enforcement Out Of New York

Mayor De Blasio Says He'll Fight To Keep Federal Law Enforcement Out Of New York 02:28

 President Donald Trump says he's sending hundreds of federal law enforcement officers into cities to combat alarming increases in crime. The problem is city leaders didn't ask for their help, and Mayor de Blasio says he will fight to keep them out of New York; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities [Video]

Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities

President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to more U.S. cities to crack down on violent crime as he emphasizes a "law and order" mantra going into the Nov. 3..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:39Published
Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police [Video]

Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police

Clad in yellow and holding signs that read 'you need a time out,' mothers and fathers faced down federal law enforcement officers in the streets of Portland, Oregon on Tuesday night.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
Maryland Leaders React To President Trump Suggesting Federal Troops Needed In Baltimore [Video]

Maryland Leaders React To President Trump Suggesting Federal Troops Needed In Baltimore

After President Donald Trump threatened to send federal agents to several U.S. cities, including Baltimore, local leaders are trying to pass laws to prevent those measures.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 03:01Published

WATCH: Joe Biden and Barack Obama Go After Trump in Preview of Streaming Special

 Former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama teased an upcoming streaming special with a preview in which they riff on President Donald...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comNPR

Donald Trump announces a 'surge' of federal law officers in Chicago to work with the city on crime problem

 President Trump, struggling against Democrat Joe Biden, announced a federal 'surge' to Chicago at an event devoted to the theme of 'law and order.'
USATODAY.com

Fact check: Trump ad falsely suggests Biden supports defunding police

 The Trump ad tries to suggest that former Vice President Joe Biden is a supporter of defunding the police. That's simply false and, with its "Joe Biden's...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NPR

