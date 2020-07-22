Donald Trump announces a 'surge' of federal law officers in Chicago to work with the city on crime problem

Trump Hates The Trade Deficit, But Trump Org Routinely Imports Tons Of Chinese Goods



Over the years, President Donald Trump has railed against China and has promised his trade deal with Beijing would economically benefit hardworking Americans. But behind the scenes, CNN reports Trump-owned properties have continued to contribute to the trade deficit with the country he's so infuriated with. Since September of last year, Trump properties in the US have imported more than eight tons of goods from China.

Credit: Wochit News