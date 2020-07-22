|
Donald Trump announces a 'surge' of federal law officers in Chicago to work with the city on crime problem
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
President Trump, struggling against Democrat Joe Biden, announced a federal 'surge' to Chicago at an event devoted to the theme of 'law and order.'
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Hates The Trade Deficit, But Trump Org Routinely Imports Tons Of Chinese Goods
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45Published
Watch: White House briefing liveUS President Donald Trump is speaking live with a media briefing from the White House.
SBS
Trump returns to White House podium for second day as Congress remains deadlocked on coronavirus aid packagePresident Trump returns to the White House podium for the second day in a row as Congress remains split over what to include in the next coronavirus aid..
USATODAY.com
US closes Chinese consulate in HoustonThe United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world's largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up..
USATODAY.com
Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States
Trump announces 'surge' of feds to more US citiesPresident Donald Trump says he's sending federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime, expanding the administration's intervention in..
USATODAY.com
Painting Bleak Portrait of Urban Crime, Trump Sends More Agents to Chicago and Other CitiesThe announcement came as the president painted a dark vision of crime in cities and attacked local officials who have expressed concerns about intervention by..
NYTimes.com
Trump to send 'surge' of federal agents to US citiesOfficers will be sent to cities including Chicago, Albuquerque and Kansas City to fight crime.
BBC News
Gunmen trade fire outside Chicago funeral: police
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44Published
Obama and Biden mock Trump and slam him for ‘not being able to relate’ in ...FORMER President Barack Obama and current Democratic nominee Joe Biden didn't hold back in their criticism of Donald Trump in a new campaign video. A clip of the..
WorldNews
What Republicans and Democrats want in the next stimulus packageSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens as President Donald Trump talks to reporters on July 20, 2020, in the Oval Office. | Doug Mills/Getty..
WorldNews
Shootout At Funeral Leaves 14 Wounded In USA shootout outside a funeral left 14 people wounded Tuesday in Chicago, as President Donald Trump threatens to send federal agents to a handful of US cities led..
WorldNews
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Barack Obama joins Joe Biden in campaign video critical of President Trump's handling of coronavirusThe video of Barack Obama joining Joe Biden to criticize President Donald Trump is the latest clash between candidates who can't appear in person.
USATODAY.com
Biden to Unveil $775 Billion 'Caregiving' Plan for Young Kids and Older Adults
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this