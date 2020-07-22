John Ivison: As the WE scandal rises, Bill Morneau can feel himself sinking Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )





The finance minister cut a forlorn figure, at the mercy of wind and tide, as he apologized for what he said was a “serious oversight”.



He said he wasn’t aware of the $41,000 in expenses paid by WE for trips to Ecuador and Kenya in 2017, until he conducted a detailed analysis of his financial records in recent days.



“It was a mistake on my behalf,” he said, adding that he has since repaid the money and has also donated $100,000 to WE in the past two years.



The contrition may not be enough to save Morneau from the career-ending consequences.



He may or may not be culpable of having pushed for the architecture of a volunteer student grant that only WE could administer. But he has already admitted he should have recused himself from any WE business since one daughter, Clare, is a speaker for the charity, and another, Grace, is a contract employee.



Failure to do so appears to be a contravention of section 21 of the Conflict of Interest Act.



Now he has admitted accepting paid travel and hospitality from WE, apparently in breach of sections 11 and 12 of the Act, which bars public office holders from accepting gifts that might influence decisions.



Let’s recall that Morneau already has some form in this area – the ethics commissioner found him offside the conflict law for not disclosing the corporation that owned his villa in France.



Canadians might absolve a minister for breaking arcane procedural rules but they will be less forgiving that their finance minister was so distracted he couldn’t remember accepting travel and hospitality worth three-quarters of the average Canadian salary. (Morneau apparently paid $52,000 for the family vacations but did not cover what he called WE “programming costs”, including travel, food and accommodation.)



Morneau’s admission was a windfall for his Conservative nemesis, Pierre Poilievre. “Canadians will find it impossible to believe that this organization showered you with $41,000 in luxury accommodation and somehow you didn’t know about it. Who did you think paid for all the wine and food and luxury travel?” he said.



It turns out the rich really are different from everyone else.



For most of us, a subsidized holiday to Ecuador and Kenya would be cause for celebration that would make the Rio de Janeiro Carnival look like a wake. But we are led to believe the nation’s finance minister simply forgot this largesse on the part of an organization that seems to have become an adjunct of the Liberal Party. Neither did anyone at WE – a charity that was in breach of its bank covenants – think to ask for the money back.



Perhaps they should all eat more oily fish.



The conjunction of WE and the Liberal Party is remarkable, to the point where it is becoming hard to say where one stops and the other begins.



Trudeau and Morneau appear to have been co-opted by WE in the same way the Chinese Communist Party makes “special friends” among susceptible envoys in Beijing.



Poilievre asked Morneau about a $3 million grant WE received in the same month his daughter accepted a job with the charity.



Morneau said he announced the grant because it was in his riding but he was not involved in the development of the program.



He further revealed that he called WE co-founder, Craig Kielburger, on April 26, four days after Trudeau announced the intention to create the CSSG program, ostensibly about the impact of COVID-19 on charities.



Despite his mea culpa, Morneau maintained it was the public service that recommended WE deliver the Canada Student Service Grant program at the heart of the scandal.



There is, as yet, nothing definitive in the testimony to support the assertion made by NDP Charlie Angus that WE had the “inside track” on CSSG agreement.



Morneau said he and Trudeau had talked about how to support students further “but the inference we had any idea about how support would be delivered is incorrect”.



Michelle Kovacevic, an assistant deputy minister at Finance Canada, who testified after Morneau, said WE’s name came up in a proposal from the minister’s office on April 12, but only as one of a dozen potential partners for the government.



Still, Morneau’s discomfort was evident. At one point, committee chair, Liberal MP Wayne Easter, asked which minister was responsible for the student volunteer agreement. No government would sign off on such a large sum without both the prime minister and finance minister being in full support. The buck stops there. But such is the precarious nature of Morneau’s position right now that he threw Bardish Chagger under the bus, as if the minister for diversity, inclusion and youth had discretion over an agreement worth nearly $1 billion.



Someone is going to have to pay for this fiasco with their job and clearly, he’d rather it be her.



Morneau has been in tough before, not least when Poilievre questioned his integrity over the small business tax in 2017. He survived because nobody really believed he was corrupt or that he was seeking personal benefit from the changes to small business taxation.



But this feels different. Poilievre said Morneau has “lost the moral authority to hold office” and called on him to resign.



That is to be expected.



But Canadians who are less partisan than Poilievre – and there are around 37.5 million of them – will struggle to believe that the finance minister was not active in helping out his friends at WE.



Morneau is still afloat but the sea level is rising.



