Trudeau sidesteps calls to launch review after claims Governor General has created 'toxic workplace' at Rideau Hall Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )





While the Privy Council Office says it is “very concerned” about the allegations and will follow up with Rideau Hall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been non-committal about ordering a review.



The workplace complaints were aired in a lengthy CBC article published Tuesday that featured a dozen confidential sources and alleged a “toxic climate of harassment and verbal abuse” at Rideau Hall. The story reported accounts of staff being “yelled at, belittled and publicly humiliated” by Payette, or being reamed out by Payette’s longtime friend Assunta Di Lorenzo, a corporate lawyer who was hired in early 2018 as Secretary to the Governor General, the top staff position at Rideau Hall.



“The stories shared by the workers at Rideau Hall are so troubling that the Prime Minister has a role to play,” Singh said in the House of Commons question period. “The Prime Minister can show leadership. Will the Prime Minister show leadership and launch an independent investigation?”



Trudeau responded only by saying that “every Canadian has the right to a safe, secure workspace free from harassment,” and pointed to a June announcement that the government is enacting new anti-harassment regulations, such as timeframes for resolutions of complaints, in federal workplaces. The regulations will take effect in January 2021.



Trudeau’s office has directed further inquiries to Rideau Hall.



· Trudeau must investigate allegations that Governor General mistreated staff, Singh says

· Failure to launch: Inside Julie Payette's turbulent first year as Governor General



The Privy Council Office, the highest-level federal department, took a sharper tone in a statement released Wednesday evening.



“The Privy Council Office is very concerned about the allegations raised in the media reports over the past 24 hours,” the statement said. “We take all questions of harassment very seriously….Officials in PCO are in regular contact with the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General at Rideau Hall and will be following up on these reports.”



On Tuesday, Payette’s spokesperson Ashlee Smith had disputed CBC’s reporting, and said Payette and Rideau Hall management take workplace complaints “very seriously.”



“We deeply regret this reporting, which is in stark contrast to the reality of working at (Rideau Hall), and obscures the important work done by our dedicated staff in honouring, representing and showcasing Canadians,” the statement said.



“Our staff take great pride in their work, and enjoy a challenging and dynamic workplace,” it added, noting Rideau Hall “has a lower than average employee turnover when compared to other federal departments.”



The statement said no formal complaints of harassment have been made through the various official channels, including through Rideau Hall’s human resources department or through unions that represent workers there.



The Public Service Alliance of Canada, a union that represents 80 workers at Rideau Hall (about half of the staff), confirmed that it has not received any formal complaints. But the union’s national president Chris Aylward also called for a review into the allegations.



“Any claims of verbal abuse or harassment in the workplace are a top priority for the union to address,” Aylward said in a statement. “Given the reported levels of harassment at Rideau Hall, we believe there should be an independent workplace assessment to determine the extent of any toxic workplace culture at Rideau Hall, and that action to address these problems should be brought forward without delay and in full cooperation with the local union.”



Asked whether Rideau Hall is planning to conduct any type of review into the allegations or make any organizational change, Smith said she did not have anything to add to Tuesday’s statement.



The CBC story said workers have been hesitant to bring forward human resources complaints because the process is a “closed loop” that would end up at the desk of Di Lorenzo, the person who is allegedly the cause of some of the problems.



In 2018, the National Post published an in-depth investigation of Payette’s tumultuous tenure as governor general that noted the unusual appointment of Di Lorenzo. Every previous Secretary to the Governor General has been someone with deep experience in the federal public service, given the role requires constant coordination with the government. Di Lorenzo was a lawyer with zero government experience when she was appointed, and is a friend of Payette going back to their days in an international baccalaureate program decades ago.



In responding to the allegations Trudeau is in a delicate position, given the Governor General’s role, and relationship to the Crown.



Carleton University professor Philippe Lagassé, one of Canada’s foremost experts in the Crown’s relationship with the government, published a blog post on Tuesday that considered a general scenario of how a prime minister might handle a situation where a governor general has “been accused of acting inappropriately, but not unconstitutionally.”



He said the preferred course of action is for the prime minister or the privy council clerk to work out a remedy directly with the governor general and Rideau Hall management.



“If the issue can’t be readily resolved, or if it keeps recurring, the prime minister might request that the governor general resign voluntarily,” he wrote. “A conversation behind closed doors that allows everyone to save face, and to preserve the dignity of their respective offices, is the way to go.”



In an email to the Post, Lagassé added that there are Crown privileges (in other words, special legal rights) that could make an independent investigation difficult.



“You’d want to have Rideau Hall’s full cooperation if you were trying to investigate anything,” he said.



• Email: OTTAWA — An allegedly toxic workplace at Rideau Hall created by Governor General Julie Payette, the Queen’s representative in Canada, and her top staff, has prompted calls for an independent review by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and a federal public service union into the environment at the vice-regal office.While the Privy Council Office says it is “very concerned” about the allegations and will follow up with Rideau Hall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been non-committal about ordering a review.The workplace complaints were aired in a lengthy CBC article published Tuesday that featured a dozen confidential sources and alleged a “toxic climate of harassment and verbal abuse” at Rideau Hall. The story reported accounts of staff being “yelled at, belittled and publicly humiliated” by Payette, or being reamed out by Payette’s longtime friend Assunta Di Lorenzo, a corporate lawyer who was hired in early 2018 as Secretary to the Governor General, the top staff position at Rideau Hall.“The stories shared by the workers at Rideau Hall are so troubling that the Prime Minister has a role to play,” Singh said in the House of Commons question period. “The Prime Minister can show leadership. Will the Prime Minister show leadership and launch an independent investigation?”Trudeau responded only by saying that “every Canadian has the right to a safe, secure workspace free from harassment,” and pointed to a June announcement that the government is enacting new anti-harassment regulations, such as timeframes for resolutions of complaints, in federal workplaces. The regulations will take effect in January 2021.Trudeau’s office has directed further inquiries to Rideau Hall.· Trudeau must investigate allegations that Governor General mistreated staff, Singh says· Failure to launch: Inside Julie Payette's turbulent first year as Governor GeneralThe Privy Council Office, the highest-level federal department, took a sharper tone in a statement released Wednesday evening.“The Privy Council Office is very concerned about the allegations raised in the media reports over the past 24 hours,” the statement said. “We take all questions of harassment very seriously….Officials in PCO are in regular contact with the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General at Rideau Hall and will be following up on these reports.”On Tuesday, Payette’s spokesperson Ashlee Smith had disputed CBC’s reporting, and said Payette and Rideau Hall management take workplace complaints “very seriously.”“We deeply regret this reporting, which is in stark contrast to the reality of working at (Rideau Hall), and obscures the important work done by our dedicated staff in honouring, representing and showcasing Canadians,” the statement said.“Our staff take great pride in their work, and enjoy a challenging and dynamic workplace,” it added, noting Rideau Hall “has a lower than average employee turnover when compared to other federal departments.”The statement said no formal complaints of harassment have been made through the various official channels, including through Rideau Hall’s human resources department or through unions that represent workers there.The Public Service Alliance of Canada, a union that represents 80 workers at Rideau Hall (about half of the staff), confirmed that it has not received any formal complaints. But the union’s national president Chris Aylward also called for a review into the allegations.“Any claims of verbal abuse or harassment in the workplace are a top priority for the union to address,” Aylward said in a statement. “Given the reported levels of harassment at Rideau Hall, we believe there should be an independent workplace assessment to determine the extent of any toxic workplace culture at Rideau Hall, and that action to address these problems should be brought forward without delay and in full cooperation with the local union.”Asked whether Rideau Hall is planning to conduct any type of review into the allegations or make any organizational change, Smith said she did not have anything to add to Tuesday’s statement.The CBC story said workers have been hesitant to bring forward human resources complaints because the process is a “closed loop” that would end up at the desk of Di Lorenzo, the person who is allegedly the cause of some of the problems.In 2018, the National Post published an in-depth investigation of Payette’s tumultuous tenure as governor general that noted the unusual appointment of Di Lorenzo. Every previous Secretary to the Governor General has been someone with deep experience in the federal public service, given the role requires constant coordination with the government. Di Lorenzo was a lawyer with zero government experience when she was appointed, and is a friend of Payette going back to their days in an international baccalaureate program decades ago.In responding to the allegations Trudeau is in a delicate position, given the Governor General’s role, and relationship to the Crown.Carleton University professor Philippe Lagassé, one of Canada’s foremost experts in the Crown’s relationship with the government, published a blog post on Tuesday that considered a general scenario of how a prime minister might handle a situation where a governor general has “been accused of acting inappropriately, but not unconstitutionally.”He said the preferred course of action is for the prime minister or the privy council clerk to work out a remedy directly with the governor general and Rideau Hall management.“If the issue can’t be readily resolved, or if it keeps recurring, the prime minister might request that the governor general resign voluntarily,” he wrote. “A conversation behind closed doors that allows everyone to save face, and to preserve the dignity of their respective offices, is the way to go.”In an email to the Post, Lagassé added that there are Crown privileges (in other words, special legal rights) that could make an independent investigation difficult.“You’d want to have Rideau Hall’s full cooperation if you were trying to investigate anything,” he said.• Email: [email protected] | Twitter: btaplatt 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Srinagar



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired security review meeting of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar on July 16. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Lieutenant-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this