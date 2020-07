Frydenberg unveils biggest deficit since World War II Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed the budget will be in the red by $85.8 billion in 2019-20 and $184.5 billion in 2020-21 due to drastic spending to mitigate the damage from the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

