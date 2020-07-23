Global  
 

Nick Cordero posthumous album 'Live Your Life' will be released on his birthday, Amanda Kloots says

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Nick Cordero, who died following a three-month hospitalization from coronavirus complications, will have a posthumous album released on his birthday.
Nick Cordero Nick Cordero Canadian actor and singer

