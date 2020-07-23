|
Nick Cordero posthumous album 'Live Your Life' will be released on his birthday, Amanda Kloots says
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Nick Cordero, who died following a three-month hospitalization from coronavirus complications, will have a posthumous album released on his birthday.
Nick Cordero Canadian actor and singer
Nick Cordero's wife celebrates the life of late Broadway star
Brad Pitt to Star in David Leitch's "Bullet Train," Kanye West's Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan & More News
Remembering Standout Actor in Broadway Musicals Nick Cordero | THR News
Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dies At 41 From COVID-19 Complications
