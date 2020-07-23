Coronavirus India lockdown Day 121 live updates | Complete lockdown in West Bengal today
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () India on Wednesday received the first tranche of 4,475 oxygen concentrators from the Temasek Foundation, Singapore. The Foundation has offered to donate 20,000 concentrators to India.
Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on July 25 and July 29 amid COVID19 induced lockdown. Total number of 18,846 active cases has been reported in the state so far. 1,255 people lost their life due to the deadly virus. 51, 757 total confirmed has been reported in the state...
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,87,945 on July 24. Total active cases reached 4,40,135 and death toll has reached 30,601 today. 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested in India till July..
Union Health Minister of India, Dr Harsh Vardhan briefed about coronavirus situation in India during Shanghai Cooperation Organization member virtual meet on July 24. He informed, more than 15 million..
From Indian and Israeli scientists collaborating on development of 4 breakthrough technologies to detect infection, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message over vaccine development - here are the top..
