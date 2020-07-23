Global  
 

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 121 live updates | Complete lockdown in West Bengal today

Hindu Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
India on Wednesday received the first tranche of 4,475 oxygen concentrators from the Temasek Foundation, Singapore. The Foundation has offered to donate 20,000 concentrators to India.
News video: Flight services suspended at Kolkata airport on July 25, July 29

Flight services suspended at Kolkata airport on July 25, July 29 01:16

 Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on July 25 and July 29 amid COVID19 induced lockdown. Total number of 18,846 active cases has been reported in the state so far. 1,255 people lost their life due to the deadly virus. 51, 757 total confirmed has been reported in the state...

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 9,615 new cases, 278 deaths [Video]

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 9,615 new cases, 278 deaths

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,87,945 on July 24. Total active cases reached 4,40,135 and death toll has reached 30,601 today. 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested in India till July..

Over 15 million RTPCR COVID tests performed so far: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

Over 15 million RTPCR COVID tests performed so far: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister of India, Dr Harsh Vardhan briefed about coronavirus situation in India during Shanghai Cooperation Organization member virtual meet on July 24. He informed, more than 15 million..

Covid update: India-Israel creating voice virus test; PM Modi's vaccine message [Video]

Covid update: India-Israel creating voice virus test; PM Modi's vaccine message

From Indian and Israeli scientists collaborating on development of 4 breakthrough technologies to detect infection, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message over vaccine development - here are the top..

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 123 live updates | Complete lockdown in West Bengal, no flights to and from Kolkata Airport

 For the third day in a row, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in a 24-hour span saw another record high, with 34,602 patients having recuperated pushing the...
Bengal deserted on 2nd day of bi-weekly lockdown

 Normal life came to a grinding halt in West Bengal on Saturday as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state to break the chain of surging novel...
