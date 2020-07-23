Global  
 

Woody Johnson: US ambassador to UK denies making racist comments

BBC News Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Woody Johnson says media reports he made insensitive comments about race and gender are "false".
 Jets owner Woody Johnson is reportedly under investigation by the state department inspector general over alleged sexist and racist comments made to his embassy staff.

Trump Denies Talking to Ambassador About Moving British Open to His Resort

 Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson IV did not deny the episode, but in a Twitter post he wrote that he did not violate any regulations.
NYTimes.com

Trump's UK ambassador investigated for racist and sexist remarks, seeking business for Trump's golf course

 The State Department's top watchdog investigated Robert Wood Johnson IV for alleging making sexist and racist comments, as well as boosting Trump's golf..
USATODAY.com

Report: Jets owner investigated for comments

 Woody Johnson was investigated by a State Department watchdog following allegations that he made racist and sexist comments while serving as an ambassador and...
