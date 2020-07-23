|
Woody Johnson: US ambassador to UK denies making racist comments
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Woody Johnson says media reports he made insensitive comments about race and gender are "false".
Woody Johnson American businessman and diplomat
Trump Denies Talking to Ambassador About Moving British Open to His ResortAmbassador Robert Wood Johnson IV did not deny the episode, but in a Twitter post he wrote that he did not violate any regulations.
NYTimes.com
Trump's UK ambassador investigated for racist and sexist remarks, seeking business for Trump's golf courseThe State Department's top watchdog investigated Robert Wood Johnson IV for alleging making sexist and racist comments, as well as boosting Trump's golf..
USATODAY.com
