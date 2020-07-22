Global  
 

Trump announces 'surge' of federal officers to Chicago despite outrage over Portland crackdown

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Trump announces 'surge' of federal officers to Chicago despite outrage over Portland crackdownDonald Trump announced Wednesday he will "surge" federal law enforcement officers to Chicago "immediately" to quell violence there, building on a similar force already operating under legally questionable orders in Portland. Democratic lawmakers have accused the president of using the federal...
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Federal officers' actions in Portland 'terrifying'

Federal officers' actions in Portland 'terrifying' 01:45

 Oregon's attorney general says the officers in military fatigues operate with no transparency.

Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities [Video]

Trump sending federal 'surge' to more U.S. cities

[NFA] President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to the Democratic-run cities of Chicago and Albuquerque to crack down on violent crime in an escalation of his "law and order" theme heading into the final months before the presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published

Community leaders react to violence in Chicago

 Some community leaders in Chicago say the city needs more resources and not federal troops as gun violence surges in the city. (July 22)
 
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump announces a 'surge' of federal law officers in Chicago to work with the city on crime problem

 President Trump, struggling against Democrat Joe Biden, announced a federal 'surge' to Chicago at an event devoted to the theme of 'law and order.'
USATODAY.com

Trump announces 'surge' of feds to more US cities

 President Donald Trump says he's sending federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime, expanding the administration's intervention in..
USATODAY.com

Trump says closing more Chinese consulates 'possible' [Video]

Trump says closing more Chinese consulates 'possible'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (July 22) it was "always possible" he would order the closure of more Chinese consulates in the United States in the wake of the State Department's order to close Beijing's consulate in Houston.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:42Published
GOP Disagrees With Trump's Reopening Plan For Schools [Video]

GOP Disagrees With Trump's Reopening Plan For Schools

Republicans in the Senate are roundly dismissing President Donald Trump's education call. Trump wants to withhold more federal aid from schools that remain shuttered during the COVID pandemic. This is the latest sign of a split between the White House and the GOP reports CNN. "I'm not a big fan of doing anything where the federal government impacts local, state governments or schools," Sen. Mike Braun, an Indiana Republican.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

House Democrats Considered 10 Impeachment Articles Before Narrowing Their Case Against Trump

 The question of what to include in the case against President Trump is at the heart of a new book by Norm Eisen, a lawyer working with House Democrats in the..
NYTimes.com
What Does Having A Vaccine Look Like? [Video]

What Does Having A Vaccine Look Like?

We've lived through months of missteps and criticism across the political spectrum on everything. Most recently, testing and personal protective equipment have been at the forefront of debates. The Trump administration is aiming to prove it can roll out a coronavirus vaccine quickly. This means tackling thorny challenges like deciding who is first in line for a vaccination. Securing millions of syringes while convincing Americans to get inoculated may be difficult.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Passing a new stimulus measure should not be that hard

 Congress should ignore Trump's destructive ideas and draft a plan that helps make a bad public heath and economic situation somewhat better: Our view
USATODAY.com

What you need to know on the federal response in Portland and the legal questions it raises

 The Trump administration's actions in Portland has raised legal questions about local control in the city and tactics employed by federal agents.
USATODAY.com

In pictures: 'Wall of Moms' joins Portland's anti-racism protests

 The US mums were moved to act after watching images of federal troops on the streets of their city.
BBC News
Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police [Video]

Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police

Clad in yellow and holding signs that read 'you need a time out,' mothers and fathers faced down federal law enforcement officers in the streets of Portland, Oregon on Tuesday night.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Portland Protest Tactics: Umbrellas, Pool Noodles and Fire

 With no clear leaders or blueprints, demonstrators have scrounged for items from home and largely embraced a strategy of spontaneous consensus.
NYTimes.com

Trump responds to Biden "racist" taunt

 President Donald Trump hit back Wednesday at Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that Trump is the first "racist" president, saying he has done more than any..
USATODAY.com
Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump [Video]

Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump

[NFA] Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who are undecided, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published

Mayors Push Back Against Trump Plan To Deploy Federal Law Enforcement [Video]

Mayors Push Back Against Trump Plan To Deploy Federal Law Enforcement

Skyler Henry reports on Trump administration promising federal authorities will be sent to troubled cities (7-22-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:47Published
Denver's Michael Hancock And Other Mayors Join Portland In Asking Trump Administration To Withdraw Federal Forces [Video]

Denver's Michael Hancock And Other Mayors Join Portland In Asking Trump Administration To Withdraw Federal Forces

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and more than a dozen other mayors have joined Portland in asking the Trump administration to remove federal forces from or stop plans to send them to major American..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:26Published
President Trump Sends Federal Agents To Help Curb Violence In Chicago [Video]

President Trump Sends Federal Agents To Help Curb Violence In Chicago

President Donald Trump says it's his sacred duty to protect Americans, and he is sending federal agents into cities, including Chicago.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:06Published

Seth Meyers: Trump Wished Ghislaine Maxwell Well Because He’s a ‘Master Tactician’ (Video)

Seth Meyers: Trump Wished Ghislaine Maxwell Well Because He’s a ‘Master Tactician’ (Video) There have been a large number of different news topics to discuss about Donald Trump this week, from his return to daily coronavirus briefings, to his ordering...
The Wrap

Trump Says No One Questions His Mental Competence Anymore (Video)

Trump Says No One Questions His Mental Competence Anymore (Video) On “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday, Carlson unveiled part of a new interview with Donald Trump that was performed by Marc Siegel — who Carlson...
The Wrap Also reported by •Mediaite

In rosy brieﬁng, Trump ignores thorns in nation’s side

 WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump painted a wishful view Wednesday of the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, in which existing treatments can almost...
Seattle Times


