India reports record 45,720 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 1,129

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,55,191 on July 21. Total active cases reached 4,02,529 and death toll has reached 28,084 today. Maharashtra reported 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,27,031 including 1,82,217 recovered and 1,32,236 active cases. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 10 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 2,502 out of which 151 cases are active. Tamil Nadu reports 75 deaths and 4,965 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 51,344 and 2,626 deaths. 1349 COVID-19 positive cases, 1200 recovered/discharged/migrated and 27 deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,25,096 including 1,06,118 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3690 deaths. 5651 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15,201 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 8,51,311 tests have been done so far.

