India reports record 45,720 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 1,129

WorldNews Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
India reports record 45,720 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 1,129MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported a record jump of 45,720 in coronavirus...
COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 10,576 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 10,576 new cases

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,92,915 on July 22. Total active cases reached 4,11,133 and death toll has reached 28,732 today. Maharashtra reported 10,576 new COVID-19 cases and 280 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,37,607 including 1,87,769 recovered and 12,556 deaths. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 5 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total number of cases to 2,507 out of which 141 cases are active. Tamil Nadu reports 74 deaths and 5,849 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 51,765 and 2,700 deaths. 1227 COVID-19 positive cases, 1532 recovered/discharged/migrated and 29 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,26,323 including 1,07,650 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,719 deaths.

Commuters briefly block Mumbai rail track to protest unavailability of buses [Video]

Commuters briefly block Mumbai rail track to protest unavailability of buses

Daily commuters gathered at Nalasopara Railway Station to block the tracks at around 8:25 am on July 22 as state transport bus services were disrupted. A local train was stopped by commuters from 8.27 am to 8.31 am. Situation normalised at 8.45 am.

COVID-19 update: Maharashtra records 8,369 new cases [Video]

COVID-19 update: Maharashtra records 8,369 new cases

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,55,191 on July 21. Total active cases reached 4,02,529 and death toll has reached 28,084 today. Maharashtra reported 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,27,031 including 1,82,217 recovered and 1,32,236 active cases. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 10 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 2,502 out of which 151 cases are active. Tamil Nadu reports 75 deaths and 4,965 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 51,344 and 2,626 deaths. 1349 COVID-19 positive cases, 1200 recovered/discharged/migrated and 27 deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,25,096 including 1,06,118 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3690 deaths. 5651 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15,201 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 8,51,311 tests have been done so far.

