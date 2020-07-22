Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: UK's pandemic planning an 'astonishing failure', say MPs

BBC News Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
A committee says the economic reaction to Covid-19 was rushed and the impact could be long-term.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch how Jyotiraditya Scindia met ex-Congress colleagues ahead of RS oath

Watch how Jyotiraditya Scindia met ex-Congress colleagues ahead of RS oath 03:55

 Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen socialising with his former party colleagues during the Rajya Sabha oath-taking ceremony. Scindia spoke to Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya Singh, and Mallikarjun Kharge on the floor of the Upper House of Parliament. Over 40 out of 61 newly...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Member of parliament Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Britain at risk of becoming 'cultural wasteland' with widespread closures and redundancies in arts sector, MPs warn

 Committee says £1.5bn injection 'was too late for many in the sector'
Independent

Russia report: UK considers tougher security laws after criticism by MPs

 Ministers are set to face questions in the Commons after MPs said the UK "underestimated" the threat of Russia.
BBC News

Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been ‘bought’ by China in meeting with MPs, reports say

 US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been “bought” by China and suggested that his failings have..
WorldNews

Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been 'bought' by China in meeting with MPs, reports say

 Trump official alleges health body is responsible for 'dead Britons' in coronavirus pandemic
Independent

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

What COVID means for the 2021 Olympic Games [Video]

What COVID means for the 2021 Olympic Games

As Tokyo marks one year to go until the rearranged Games, there is no doubt these Olympics will live long in the memory. But organisers are desperate it is for the right reasons. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:27Published

New mental health practices help frontline workers

 Doctor treating COVID patients says the amount of death her team has seen is "surreal," and new mental health practices have been implemented to help frontline..
USATODAY.com

Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 for third time

 On July 7, Bolsonaro announced he tested positive for the coronavirus after presenting a fever and malaise, and he has been working from his residence ever..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Help Your Heart. Have Some Candy [Video]

Help Your Heart. Have Some Candy

There's one bit of bright news in a world struggling to defeat the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to CNN, a study from Houston's Baylor College of Medicine has shown that eating dark..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Merkel warns of possible EU summit failure [Video]

Merkel warns of possible EU summit failure

European Union leaders may not reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan on Sunday (July 19), German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as marathon negotiations ran into a third day. Francis Maguire..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
School Board approves MPS' fall reopening plan [Video]

School Board approves MPS' fall reopening plan

The Milwaukee Public School Board voted and approved MPS' plan to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic this fall.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:39Published

Tweets about this

galego_calquera

Un Galego Calquera 🛰 RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro again tests positive for coronavirus 13 seconds ago

rohit_karmarkar

rohit karmarkar RT @SwarajyaMag: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro again tested positive for the novel coronavirus, indicating he must remain in isolation,… 2 minutes ago

GauravA83997561

Gaurav Agrahari RT @NorbertElekes: COVID-19 test results of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro: - July 7: positive - July 15: positive - July 22: positive 6 minutes ago

parnsap_y

parnsap RT @dwnews: Brazil's "ultra" football fans are leading the charge against President Jair Bolsonaro, who they call a "homophobic racist". h… 8 minutes ago

Pradeep81848866

Pradeep chauhan RT @ndtv: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests #COVID19 Positive For Third Time https://t.co/41v0a3Ec4z https://t.co/FRGFrIdafS 14 minutes ago

globe_paces

Globe Paces RT @sylvesteramenu1: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus a Third Time #Corona https://t.co/xqKWiwwxyT 14 minutes ago