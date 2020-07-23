Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl against school reopenings: 'Teachers want to teach, not die'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl is criticizing the Trump administration's plan to reopen schools in the fall as coronavirus cases skyrocket nationwide.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dave Grohl Dave Grohl American musician


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden's 'first racist president' claim [Video]

Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden's 'first racist president' claim

US president Donald Trump said he's done more for "black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of Abraham Lincoln" when asked to respond to his Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that he is the first "racist" president.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

House Democrats to attempt to check Trump's pardon power

 WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats will try to rein in President Donald Trump’s clemency powers on Thursday as they advance legislation that would discourage..
WorldNews
Trump says closing more Chinese consulates 'possible' [Video]

Trump says closing more Chinese consulates 'possible'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (July 22) it was "always possible" he would order the closure of more Chinese consulates in the United States in the wake of the State Department's order to close Beijing's consulate in Houston.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:42Published
GOP Disagrees With Trump's Reopening Plan For Schools [Video]

GOP Disagrees With Trump's Reopening Plan For Schools

Republicans in the Senate are roundly dismissing President Donald Trump's education call. Trump wants to withhold more federal aid from schools that remain shuttered during the COVID pandemic. This is the latest sign of a split between the White House and the GOP reports CNN. "I'm not a big fan of doing anything where the federal government impacts local, state governments or schools," Sen. Mike Braun, an Indiana Republican.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Seth Meyers: Trump Wished Ghislaine Maxwell Well Because He’s a ‘Master Tactician’ (Video)

Seth Meyers: Trump Wished Ghislaine Maxwell Well Because He’s a ‘Master Tactician’ (Video) There have been a large number of different news topics to discuss about Donald Trump this week, from his return to daily coronavirus briefings, to his ordering...
The Wrap

Trump Says No One Questions His Mental Competence Anymore (Video)

Trump Says No One Questions His Mental Competence Anymore (Video) On “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Thursday, Carlson unveiled part of a new interview with Donald Trump that was performed by Marc Siegel — who Carlson...
The Wrap Also reported by •Seattle TimesMashableMediaite

Donald Trump admits COVID-19 will get worse in US

 President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the "nasty horrible'" coronavirus will get worse in the US before it gets better, but he also tried to paint a rosy...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this