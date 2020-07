Australian judge convicts ex-firefighter in 1980s murders Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

SYDNEY (AP) — A 73-year-old former firefighter was convicted Thursday in a series of murders and bombings in Sydney during the 1980s that terrorized Australia’s legal fraternity. Leonard Warwick’s targets between 1980 and 1985 included judges and a church congregation, the court ruled. New South Wales state Supreme Court Justice Peter Garling found Warwick guilty […] 👓 View full article

