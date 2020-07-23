|
Remember baseball? It's back! Here's who's playing on MLB opening day.
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Major League Baseball's opening day has been delayed, for obvious reasons, but here's who will be kicking off the season.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
C.T. Vivian laid to rest, MLB Opening Day, Xbox showcase: 5 things to know ThursdayCivil rights icon Rev. C.T. Vivian to be laid to rest, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane and more news to start off your Thursday.
USATODAY.com
'Embrace the unconventional:' Opening Day has finally arrived, ready for 60-game sprintThis will be an MLB season like we've never seen, and perhaps forever remembered, particularly if it continues to defy the odds of playing 60 games.
USATODAY.com
Blue Jays to play their "home" games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh this seasonThe Blue Jays, the only MLB team not permitted to play their home games at their own ballpark this season, will play their home games in Pittsburgh.
USATODAY.com
Giants Put First Female Coach Into MLB Game
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this