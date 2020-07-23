Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remember baseball? It's back! Here's who's playing on MLB opening day.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Major League Baseball's opening day has been delayed, for obvious reasons, but here's who will be kicking off the season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: 2020 Reds Position Preview: 3rd Base

2020 Reds Position Preview: 3rd Base 00:57

 Watch WCPO 9 Sports preview the Reds position by position as they head into the 60-game 2020 season starting Friday night. See new videos each day this week. Here's the schedule of videos: Monday – Catcher and Third Base

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

C.T. Vivian laid to rest, MLB Opening Day, Xbox showcase: 5 things to know Thursday

 Civil rights icon Rev. C.T. Vivian to be laid to rest, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane and more news to start off your Thursday.
USATODAY.com

'Embrace the unconventional:' Opening Day has finally arrived, ready for 60-game sprint

 This will be an MLB season like we've never seen, and perhaps forever remembered, particularly if it continues to defy the odds of playing 60 games.
USATODAY.com

Blue Jays to play their "home" games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh this season

 The Blue Jays, the only MLB team not permitted to play their home games at their own ballpark this season, will play their home games in Pittsburgh.
USATODAY.com
Giants Put First Female Coach Into MLB Game [Video]

Giants Put First Female Coach Into MLB Game

On Monday, Alyssa Nakken became the first female to coach in a Major League Baseball game.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How do Reds stack up? [Video]

How do Reds stack up?

Watch WCPO 9 Sports preview the Reds position by position as they head into the 60-game 2020 season starting Friday night. See new videos each day this week. Here's the schedule of videos: Monday –..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 00:57Published
Findlay Market Parade Committee first pitch baseball delivered to GABP [Video]

Findlay Market Parade Committee first pitch baseball delivered to GABP

Findlay Market is ready for Opening Day this Friday, now that the Findlay Market Parade Committee delivered the baseball that will be thrown out for the first pitch.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 00:59Published
Findlay Market Parade Committee delivers first pitch baseball to GABP [Video]

Findlay Market Parade Committee delivers first pitch baseball to GABP

Findlay Market is ready for Opening Day this Friday, now that the Findlay Market Parade Committee delivered the baseball that will be thrown out for the first pitch.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool lift English Premier League title in style after hitting Chelsea for five goals

 Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy on the famous Kop end at Anfield after a thrilling 5-3 win over Chelsea on Wednesday, that keeps the Blues waiting to...
Mid-Day

Manchester City add to relegation-threatened Watford's misery with 4-0 rout

 Raheem Sterling scored twice as Manchester City thrashed Watford 4-0 on Tuesday to leave the Hornets still precariously poised just three points above the...
Mid-Day

Our picks for Leicester City's three club awards

Our picks for Leicester City's three club awards We have given our verdict on who should win Leicester City's player of the season, goal of the season, and young player of the season awards as the end of term...
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

adam_round_3

Adam @BleacherNation pretty crazy that it's MLB opening day and it's currently illegal for the blue jays to play at thei… https://t.co/OD0iBC2Ul3 6 minutes ago

Dave_Mirsky

David Mirsky As their home opener approaches, Toronto Blue Jays still looking for a home field - CBS News - Could #BlueJays relo… https://t.co/mOjzTsAIDB 8 minutes ago

bhrecords016

BraveHeart Records RT @SportsCenter: The Blue Jays are expected to play a majority of their home games in Pittsburgh. Canada's government denied the team's r… 8 minutes ago

elhadjbah91

Elhadj Boubacar BAH 🇬🇳 🇲🇬 🇩🇿 🇲🇱 RT @BTtoronto: The Blue Jays are still without a stadium for home games after their plan to play at Pittsburgh's PNC Park has fallen apart.… 11 minutes ago

BTtoronto

Breakfast Television Toronto The Blue Jays are still without a stadium for home games after their plan to play at Pittsburgh's PNC Park has fall… https://t.co/UQOwTxxrWQ 12 minutes ago

Ajiman1

Ajiman RT @AP_Sports: The Toronto Blue Jays have been denied permission to play their home games in Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania health officials sai… 17 minutes ago

Jbeck73

Jeff Beck @espngolic @mikegolicjr the Blue Jays should play in Hartford. It's a top-notch minor league stadium and it's centr… https://t.co/LDVmVGvXaa 28 minutes ago

814Pirates

Pirates Information RT @SJsWorld_: Blue Jays are scheduled to play their home games in PNC Park in Pittsburgh, with the Pirates and also the Phillies.@ClayTrav… 33 minutes ago