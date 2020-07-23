|
Demi Lovato is engaged to 'Young and the Restless' actor Max Ehrich: 'I love you forever'
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Singer Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich are engaged, the couple announced early Thursday morning.
