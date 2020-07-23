Demi Lovato is engaged to 'Young and the Restless' actor Max Ehrich: 'I love you forever'

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are engaged! The 27-year-old singer announced on Wednesday (July 22) that the 29-year-old Young and the Restless actor has asked her...

Demi Lovato Toasts for Her Future With Max Ehrich When Announcing Engagement Gushing that she has 'never felt so unconditionally loved by someone' in her life, the 'Confident' singer shares her excitement to start a family with 'The Young...

AceShowbiz 5 hours ago



