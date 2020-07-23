Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demi Lovato is engaged to 'Young and the Restless' actor Max Ehrich: 'I love you forever'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Singer Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich are engaged, the couple announced early Thursday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Demi Lovato engaged to actor Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato engaged to actor Max Ehrich 00:52

 Demi Lovato is engaged to actor Max Ehrich.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Max Ehrich Max Ehrich American actor, singer, and dancer

Demi Lovato raves about boyfriend Max Ehrich on birthday [Video]

Demi Lovato raves about boyfriend Max Ehrich on birthday

Demi Lovato is gushing about boyfriend Max Ehrich as the actor turns 29.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato American singer, songwriter, and actress

Demi Lovato will 'forever cherish' playing Naya Rivera's girlfriend in Glee [Video]

Demi Lovato will 'forever cherish' playing Naya Rivera's girlfriend in Glee

Demi Lovato has remembered her time working with the late Naya Rivera on Glee in a heartfelt tribute to the late star.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Scooter Braun wasn't keen to take Demi Lovato on as a client [Video]

Scooter Braun wasn't keen to take Demi Lovato on as a client

Scooter Braun was initially going to decline Demi Lovato's request to manage her career.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato engaged [Video]

Demi Lovato engaged

Demi Lovato has gotten engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich after four months of dating.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Charlize Theron 'heartbroken' about Furiosa recasting [Video]

Charlize Theron 'heartbroken' about Furiosa recasting

Charlize Theron has called being replaced by a young actor for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel "a little heartbreaking".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Demi Lovato faz tributo a avô nas redes sociais: 'Dói não poder dizer adeus' [Video]

Demi Lovato faz tributo a avô nas redes sociais: 'Dói não poder dizer adeus'

A cantora usou seu Instagram para revelar que seu avô faleceu, e lamentou não poder participar do velório devido à pandemia

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Are Getting Married!

 Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are engaged! The 27-year-old singer announced on Wednesday (July 22) that the 29-year-old Young and the Restless actor has asked her...
Just Jared Jr

Demi Lovato Toasts for Her Future With Max Ehrich When Announcing Engagement

 Gushing that she has 'never felt so unconditionally loved by someone' in her life, the 'Confident' singer shares her excitement to start a family with 'The Young...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this