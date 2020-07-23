Global  
 

Biden, Obama pair in socially distanced video to decry Trump

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is releasing a video of his first in-person meeting with Barack Obama since the coronavirus outbreak began, enlisting the former president to help slam his successor’s response to the pandemic. Snippets offered by Biden’s campaign showed the pair wearing masks while arriving at an office, then sitting down well apart […]
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Obama and Biden Jab Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Obama and Biden Jab Trump’s Coronavirus Response 01:15

 “Those words didn’t come out of our mouths.” In a new video for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump’s comment that he’s not responsible for his administration’s testing delays.

