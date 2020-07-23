Biden, Obama pair in socially distanced video to decry Trump Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is releasing a video of his first in-person meeting with Barack Obama since the coronavirus outbreak began, enlisting the former president to help slam his successor’s response to the pandemic. Snippets offered by Biden’s campaign showed the pair wearing masks while arriving at an office, then sitting down well apart […] 👓 View full article

