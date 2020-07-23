|
Unai Emery to coach Spanish club Villarreal for 3 seasons
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Unai Emery has agreed to coach Villarreal for the next three seasons, the Spanish club said Thursday. Emery last coached at Arsenal but he was fired in November, 18 months after replacing Arsene Wegner. Previously, he won the French league title with Paris Saint-Germain. Emery’s biggest successes have come with Spanish […]
