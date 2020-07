Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety Pours $15 Million Into Races in 8 States Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The group, Everytown for Gun Safety, hopes to help Democrats flip three Senate seats, win control of state legislatures and lift Joe Biden to victory in Florida. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A black photographer was thrown out of President Trump’s campaign rally



A black photographer was thrown out of President Trump's campaign rally in an atmosphere he describes as similar to the "KKK."D'ante Speed, 24, claims he was quietly trying to do his job when he was.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published on June 25, 2020

Tweets about this