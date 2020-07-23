New literary prize is $50,000 honor for best New York story
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — A new literary award with a $50,000 cash prize will honor those best at telling a New York story. The Gotham Literary Prize, announced Thursday, came out of a conversation between businessman-philathropist Bradley Tusk and political strategist Howard Wolfson, who told The Associated Press that they first thought of the award […]
Since the offer in the compact saloon segment is constantly evolving, the PEUGEOT 308 will be continuing its success story with a few noteworthy changes. For the 2020 collection, it is of course being updated.The dashboard is equipped with a 100% digital PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® as well as a capacitive...