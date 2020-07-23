Global  
 

Surprise! Taylor Swift announces new album, 'Folklore,' will release at midnight

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 July 2020
Less than a year after "Lover," Taylor Swift surprised fans Thursday with news that her eighth studio album, "Folklore," will be released at midnight.
