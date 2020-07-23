Global  
 

Revenge of the Never Trumpers: Meet the Republican Dissidents Fighting to Push Donald Trump Out ...

Thursday, 23 July 2020
Revenge of the Never Trumpers: Meet the Republican Dissidents Fighting to Push Donald Trump Out ...Jack Spielman has been a Republican his whole life. But over the past four years, he has come to two realizations. Increasingly upset by President Donald Trump’s “appalling” behavior, his cozy relationships with dictators and the ballooning national debt, Spielman says his first epiphany was that he couldn’t cast a ballot for Trump again. But for the retired Army cybersecurity engineer, the final straw was the President’s retaliation against impeachment witness Lieut. Colonel Alexander Vindman, who retired in July after Trump fired him from the National Security Council in February. Spielman decided he had to do more than just vote for presumptive Democratic...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden's 'first racist president' claim

Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden's 'first racist president' claim 01:19

 US president Donald Trump said he's done more for "black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of Abraham Lincoln" when asked to respond to his Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that he is the first "racist" president.

Trump Sends In More Federal Agents

 Chicago’s mayor cautiously agrees to receive help: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

US House approves bill reversing Trump's 'Muslim ban'

 The United States House of Representatives has voted to reverse President Donald Trump's controversial order banning entry to immigrants from mostly..
WorldNews

AP Top Stories July 23 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday July 23rd: Portland, Oregon Mayor tear gassed during protests; Trump sending federal officers to more cities; California is now..
USATODAY.com

Federal agents fire tear gas at US city mayor, protesters

 The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of..
WorldNews

Trump’s Defense Secretary Moves to Shed His ‘Yes Man’ Reputation

 Magazine Politics Trump’s Defense Secretary Moves to Shed His ‘Yes Man’ Reputation After a year of being overshadowed by others, Mark Esper is trying to..
WorldNews
Vindman retires from Army over 'bullying' by Trump [Video]

Vindman retires from Army over 'bullying' by Trump

Former White House aide Alexander Vindman, a key figure in the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday he was retiring from the Army after what his attorney described as a "campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation" by the president. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio

China says it will be forced to respond to Houston consulate closure

 BEIJING — China warned on Thursday it will be forced to respond after the United States ordered the shutdown of its Houston consulate, a move the Chinese..
WorldNews

House Democrats to attempt to check Trump's pardon power

 WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats will try to rein in President Donald Trump’s clemency powers on Thursday as they advance legislation that would discourage..
WorldNews
GOP Disagrees With Trump's Reopening Plan For Schools [Video]

GOP Disagrees With Trump's Reopening Plan For Schools

Republicans in the Senate are roundly dismissing President Donald Trump's education call. Trump wants to withhold more federal aid from schools that remain shuttered during the COVID pandemic. This is the latest sign of a split between the White House and the GOP reports CNN. "I'm not a big fan of doing anything where the federal government impacts local, state governments or schools," Sen. Mike Braun, an Indiana Republican.

Credit: Wochit News

Huawei kit to be stripped out of UK 5G network by 2027 [Video]

Huawei kit to be stripped out of UK 5G network by 2027

Culture, Media, Digital and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden confirms that Chinese tech giant Huawei’s equipment will be stripped from the UK’s 5G network by 2027, adding billions to the cost and delaying the delivery of the high-speed mobile network.The National Security Council took the decision – which will increase tensions with Beijing – after the impact of US sanctions raised concerns about Huawei’s continued involvement in the UK’s 5G infrastructure.From next year, telecoms firms will be banned from purchasing new 5G equipment from Huawei.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street [Video]

National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street

Dominic Raab, Dominic Cummings and Oliver Dowden gathered at Downing Street for a National Security Council meeting ahead of an expected decision on the block of Chinese tech giant Huawei from having any role in setting up the UK’s 5G telecoms network. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
U.S. to sidestep arms pact to sell armed drones [Video]

U.S. to sidestep arms pact to sell armed drones

The Trump administration plans to reinterpret a Cold War-era arms agreement between 34 nations with the goal of allowing U.S. defense contractors to sell more American-made drones to a wide array of nations. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety Pours $15 Million Into Races in 8 States

 The group, Everytown for Gun Safety, hopes to help Democrats flip three Senate seats, win control of state legislatures and lift Joe Biden to victory in Florida.
NYTimes.com

Twitter Confirms that DMs of 36 High Profile Users Were Affected by Hack

 Further updates have been provided by Twitter following the hack of its platform last week. The new information shows that the DMs of 36 accounts were..
WorldNews

