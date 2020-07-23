|
Revenge of the Never Trumpers: Meet the Republican Dissidents Fighting to Push Donald Trump Out ...
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Jack Spielman has been a Republican his whole life. But over the past four years, he has come to two realizations. Increasingly upset by President Donald Trump’s “appalling” behavior, his cozy relationships with dictators and the ballooning national debt, Spielman says his first epiphany was that he couldn’t cast a ballot for Trump again. But for the retired Army cybersecurity engineer, the final straw was the President’s retaliation against impeachment witness Lieut. Colonel Alexander Vindman, who retired in July after Trump fired him from the National Security Council in February. Spielman decided he had to do more than just vote for presumptive Democratic...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Sends In More Federal AgentsChicago’s mayor cautiously agrees to receive help: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
US House approves bill reversing Trump's 'Muslim ban'The United States House of Representatives has voted to reverse President Donald Trump's controversial order banning entry to immigrants from mostly..
WorldNews
AP Top Stories July 23 AHere's the latest for Thursday July 23rd: Portland, Oregon Mayor tear gassed during protests; Trump sending federal officers to more cities; California is now..
USATODAY.com
Federal agents fire tear gas at US city mayor, protestersThe mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of..
WorldNews
Alexander Vindman US Army officer
Trump’s Defense Secretary Moves to Shed His ‘Yes Man’ ReputationMagazine Politics Trump’s Defense Secretary Moves to Shed His ‘Yes Man’ Reputation After a year of being overshadowed by others, Mark Esper is trying to..
WorldNews
Vindman retires from Army over 'bullying' by Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:23Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
China says it will be forced to respond to Houston consulate closureBEIJING — China warned on Thursday it will be forced to respond after the United States ordered the shutdown of its Houston consulate, a move the Chinese..
WorldNews
House Democrats to attempt to check Trump's pardon powerWASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats will try to rein in President Donald Trump’s clemency powers on Thursday as they advance legislation that would discourage..
WorldNews
GOP Disagrees With Trump's Reopening Plan For Schools
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
United States National Security Council U.S. federal executive national security and intelligence forum
Huawei kit to be stripped out of UK 5G network by 2027
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:18Published
U.S. to sidestep arms pact to sell armed drones
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety Pours $15 Million Into Races in 8 StatesThe group, Everytown for Gun Safety, hopes to help Democrats flip three Senate seats, win control of state legislatures and lift Joe Biden to victory in Florida.
NYTimes.com
Twitter Confirms that DMs of 36 High Profile Users Were Affected by HackFurther updates have been provided by Twitter following the hack of its platform last week. The new information shows that the DMs of 36 accounts were..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this