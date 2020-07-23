Revenge of the Never Trumpers: Meet the Republican Dissidents Fighting to Push Donald Trump Out ... Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Jack Spielman has been a Republican his whole life. But over the past four years, he has come to two realizations. Increasingly upset by President Donald Trump 's "appalling" behavior, his cozy relationships with dictators and the ballooning national debt, Spielman says his first epiphany was that he couldn't cast a ballot for Trump again. But for the retired Army cybersecurity engineer, the final straw was the President's retaliation against impeachment witness Lieut. Colonel Alexander Vindman , who retired in July after Trump fired him from the National Security Council in February. Spielman decided he had to do more than just vote for presumptive Democratic


