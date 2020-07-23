Global  
 

China says it will be forced to respond to Houston consulate closure

Thursday, 23 July 2020
China says it will be forced to respond to Houston consulate closureBEIJING — China warned on Thursday it will be forced to respond after the United States ordered the shutdown of its Houston consulate, a move the Chinese Foreign Ministry said had “severely harmed” relations. Washington gave China 72 hours to close the consulate “to protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information,” marking a dramatic escalation of tension between the world’s two biggest economies. Republican Senator Marco Rubio, acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, described the Houston consulate on Twitter as the “central node of the...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: China Vows Retaliation After Ordered To Close Houston Consulate

China Vows Retaliation After Ordered To Close Houston Consulate 01:48

 Gwen Baumgardner reports Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has publicly criticized the Chinese government.

FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate [Video]

FBI focuses on China's San Francisco consulate

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is alleging that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military is now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco after the U.S. government's order to China to shut the consulate in Houston. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44
US Orders Closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston [Video]

US Orders Closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston

According to CNN, the Chinese Foreign Ministry says they have been ordered by the US government to "cease all operations and events" in Houston.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07

Marco Rubio Tweets Photo of Elijah Cummings in John Lewis Remembrance

 A post from the Florida senator’s personal account attempted to pay tribute to Representative John Lewis, who died on Friday. It included a photo of..
Sen. Marco Rubio criticized for confusing John Lewis, Elijah Cummings in remembrance

 The picture attached to Rubio's Twitter tribute was of Elijah Cummings, who died in October last year.
FBI believes Chinese researcher with links to Beijing's military in hiding in consulate in San Francisco

 The FBI believes that a Chinese scientist with links to Beijing's military is hiding out in China's consulate in San Francisco to evade arrest.
NBA cries foul and pulls out of Xinjiang project

 The National Basketball Association (NBA) has severed ties to a training center in China’s western Xinjiang region, where Beijing faces growing international..
Popular Chinese-Made Drone Is Found to Have Security Weakness

 Researchers found a potential vulnerability in an app that helps power the drones, highlighting U.S. officials’ concerns that Beijing could get access to..
UK unveils citizenship offer for Hongkongers [Video]

UK unveils citizenship offer for Hongkongers

Some residents of Hong Kong will soon be able to apply for UK citizenship -- starting January of next year. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54

Revenge of the Never Trumpers: Meet the Republican Dissidents Fighting to Push Donald Trump Out ...

 Jack Spielman has been a Republican his whole life. But over the past four years, he has come to two realizations. Increasingly upset by President Donald..
US House approves bill reversing Trump's 'Muslim ban'

 The United States House of Representatives has voted to reverse President Donald Trump's controversial order banning entry to immigrants from mostly..
House Democrats to attempt to check Trump's pardon power

 WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats will try to rein in President Donald Trump’s clemency powers on Thursday as they advance legislation that would discourage..
GOP Disagrees With Trump's Reopening Plan For Schools [Video]

GOP Disagrees With Trump's Reopening Plan For Schools

Republicans in the Senate are roundly dismissing President Donald Trump's education call. Trump wants to withhold more federal aid from schools that remain shuttered during the COVID pandemic. This is the latest sign of a split between the White House and the GOP reports CNN. "I'm not a big fan of doing anything where the federal government impacts local, state governments or schools," Sen. Mike Braun, an Indiana Republican.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33

Russian Influence in Britain is ‘New Normal,’ Intelligence Committee Warns

 A long-awaited House of Commons report laying bare Kremlin-sponsored bids to influence the outcomes of British elections and other votes, and to meddle in the..
U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate [Video]

U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate

China called the demand "an outrageous and unjustified move which will sabotage China-U.S. relations." This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12
Watch: Tibetans hold anti-China protest outside Chinese consulate in New York [Video]

Watch: Tibetans hold anti-China protest outside Chinese consulate in New York

Members of Tibetan community staged protest against China. Protest was held outside the Chinese Consulate in New York. Demonstrators raised anti-China slogans, waved Indian and US flags. Protesters..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:32
Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York [Video]

Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York

Members of the Tibetan community on Friday staged a protest against China outside the Chinese Consulate in New York. Demonstrators raised anti-China slogans and were seen waving the Indian and US..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05

China says it will be forced to respond to Houston consulate closure

China says it will be forced to respond to Houston consulate closure BEIJING — China warned on Thursday it will be forced to respond after the United States ordered the shutdown of its Houston consulate, a move the Chinese...
Chris Grayling misses out on job chairing Westminster intelligence committee

 Boris Johnson's preferred candidate Chris Grayling has missed out on the chairmanship of the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee, after members...
Russia report: Julian Lewis appointed chair of intelligence committee

 Tory MP Julian Lewis is the new chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee.
