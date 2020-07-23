Global  
 

Taylor Swift will release surprise album 'Folklore' Friday

WorldNews Thursday, 23 July 2020
Taylor Swift will release surprise album 'Folklore' FridayNEW YORK (AP) — While in isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album and is releasing it Friday. The pop star made the surprise announcement Thursday on Instagram. “Folklore," her eighth record, comes less than a year after she dropped...
Taylor Swift announces a 'surprise' album

Taylor Swift announces a 'surprise' album

 Award-winning star Taylor Swift has announced she is set to release a "surprise" album.

Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album

Taylor Swift Dropping New Surprise Studio Album

On midnight Thursday Taylor Swift is releasing an eighth studio album titled "folklore". Swift announced the album via Twitter. "Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into." For this album she worked with Bon Iver among other artists. She will also release a new music video for "Cardigan" at midnight.

BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift releasing 'surprise' eighth album

BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift releasing 'surprise' eighth album

Taylor Swift is releasing a surprise eighth album!

Taylor Swift announces surprise new album Folklore

 The singer's hitherto un-announced eighth album will arrive on Friday.
